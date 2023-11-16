Don't get deceived by BRS once again, Congress candidate Seethakka

MLA candidate of Mulugu Congress Party Seethakka asks the people not to be deceived once again by believing the lies of BRS leaders and to remember that the Congress party will bring Indiramma Rajyam and asked to vote for her with a huge majority.

As part of the campaign, door-to-door campaigns will be conducted in Chunchupalli and Palaigudem villages in Mangapet mandal, Seethakka said that Congress party is the party of the poor, and said she had spoke about the waste land pattas. She said TRS leaders have failed to deliver in the last ten years and called upon the people not to be fooled by believing their words once again.

Seethakka assured that the six guarantee schemes introduced by Congress will be implemented within 100 days of the Congress party coming to power. She said they will provide Rs. 5 lakh for construction through Indiramma houses, 6 lakh rupees for SC and ST, and they will allot 250 yards of house land free of cost to those who do not have house plots.

In this program senior district leaders, Mandal leaders, Sarpanches, Chairman of Co-operative Society, Ex-Chairmen, Ex-Block Congress Presidents, Single Window Directors, Mandal Presidents of Affiliated Unions, MPTCs, Ex-MPTCs were present. Women leaders, youths, youths, village leaders, public representatives, leaders, activists and others participated.