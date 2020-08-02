Don't indulge in caste politics: TRS to Congress

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Saturday said that the opposition parties were misleading people by stating the land belonging to a Dalit was forcibly taken by the government.



Addressing a press conference here along with G Balaraj, K Yadaiah, Government Whip Balka Suman said that the Congress party leaders were trying to take advantage by bringing up caste issue in the death of a Dalit. He said that nowhere in the country schemes like as in Telangana were implemented. The opposition parties are unhappy with Dalits supporting TRS hence they were taking up misleading campaign. The opposition leaders are linking the quarrel of two persons in Gajwel to TRS party, said Suman.

The TRS leader alleged that there were more attacks on Dalits in Congress and BJP ruled states. There is no use of attacking TRS because Dalits are with TRS. The opposition parties should stop caste politics," said Suman. Balaraj said that farmer Narsimhulu's land was taken during the Congress party rule. Narsimhulu even attended the foundation stone laying function of Rythu Vedika, claimed Balaraj.