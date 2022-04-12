Don't mess with farmers: KCR

New Delhi: Unhappy with the cold response from the Centre to the agitations taken up by TRS in Telangana demanding that the Centre buy entire paddy produced during rabi, TRS held a dharna at the place where Telangana Bhavan is being constructed in South Delhi.

Addressing the gathering consisting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other party workers, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao expressing his displeasure towards the Central Government said that the Prime Minister has money but no heart. He called Piyush Goyal as "Golmal Goyal". The TRS would continue its fight for One Nation One Procurement Policy. "If the Centre does not give its decision on procurement of paddy by Tuesday, the state government will come up with its own scheme to help farmers," KCR said. Thanking Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait for attending the dharna and extending his support, KCR asked him to take the lead in talking to other like-minded parties so that an earthquake can be created and the BJP can be sent out of power in next elections.

Addressing the protest in Hindi, sometimes mixed with Telugu words, he alleged that the Prime Minister was 'anti farmer'. He said Piyush Goyal had asked the state Agriculture Minister to see that people in the state start eating broken rice. He has insulted the minister, KCR said. He said Goyal also called our MPs as 'Na Samajh.' This shows his arrogance, KCR added.

The chief minister further said, "I want to warn PM Modi... you can play with anyone, but you cannot play with the sentiments of farmers.

With folded hands, I urge Modiji and Goyalji to respond to the state's demand on paddy procurement within 24 hours." Turning to Rakesh Tikait, KCR said, "Tikaitji they termed you as Khalistani but finally the PM had to apologise. Our Prime Minister is 'Maafi ke saudagar' (Merchant of apology)... he goes on apologising," he said. When Telangana decides to fight, the chief minister said it will not rest until it achieves the goal. Taking potshots at state BJP he said, "Telangana ke Kisan Delhi me dharna de rahe hai, BJP Hyderabad me dharna kar raha hain. Sharm karo apne aap pe, itna besharm hai BJP. Hum itne kamzoor nahin hain ki hamare kisanon ko Ganga me dhakel denge... bacha lenge." He also challenged the Centre to send him to jail. "Come let's see. There is no 'Janatantra but a Shadiyantra Raaj at the Centre," he said.