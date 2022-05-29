Don't provoke people in name of religion, TRS tells BJP

Karimnagar: The Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday advised political parties against provoking people in the name of religion. Instead, he felt that the parties should work for the development.

"Following a particular religion is an individual's choice. Others have nothing to do with the individual's belief. Minorities are also nationals of this country. Instead of provoking the people in the name of religion, political parties should work for the development," Vinod Kumar said in a veiled reference to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's controversial statement of digging mosques.

The Planning Board vice-chairman along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar admitted leaders and workers from other political parties into TRS fold in a programme held in Asifnagar of Kothapalli mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar stated that the people, who would strive for the better future of the children, were the real patriots. Thus, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was the real patriot since he was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the future generations as well.

"The TRS is striving hard for the development of the State. Are any of the BJP ruled States implementing such kinds of schemes that have been implemented in Telangana? Are the BJP MPs ready for debate?" he challenged.

Vinod Kumar reminded that before coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to put an end to corruption but failed and during the last eight years, he also failed to introduce a single programme for the people's welfare.

The Union Government led by BJP was working for the benefit of the rich people. Modi was helping the big industrialists such as Ambani and Adani by privatising all public sector undertakings. Stating that the Modi government was going away from the public, he said the Central government has done nothing for the benefit of Telangana.