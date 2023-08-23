Dont Relax, work with same commitment- KCR to govt staff

Medak: Lauding the government staff for their role in the progressof the State, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday called upon the employees not to relax and work with the same commitment to achievethe goals.

The Chief Minister was addressing the staff of the Medak District Integrated Office Complex here on Wednesday. The Integrated District Office Complex has come up in an area of 32 acres and constructed with a costof Rs 67 crore. Speaking during the occasion, the chief minister said that many had talked many things stating that the people of Telangana don’t know how to rule. This office itself is proof that Telangana people know how to rule. Not only 33 new districts, this is the 24th collectorate building to be inaugurated and many were saying that this was better than the Secretariat in their statesand he thanked the architect Usha Reddy for the architecture of the building.

Chandrashekar Rao said that Telangana achieved wonderfulprogress in a short period of time. The state is number one in terms of percapita income and per capita power consumption. Telangana is the only state inthe country to provide 24-hour power supply to every sector. There are about 50 lakh pensioners in the State. “The fruits of the development are being enjoyed becauseof the efforts of the ministers, public representatives and government staff. We need to go further. The quest forexcellence must continue. A step forward should be taken. You should be part ofthe progress,” said Rao.