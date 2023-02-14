Don't revive GO on Kamareddy draft master plan: Telangana High Court to govt

Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Monday directed the State government not to revive GO 199 dated November 1, 2022, on the new master plan for Kamareddy district, which received a lot of opposition and criticism from farmers and public.



The bench heard the plea filed by evangelist KA Paul seeking to set aside the GO issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

GP for Revenue P Nageswar Rao informed the court that the director of Town Planning, Kamareddy district, has issued a memo dated January 30 this year keeping in abeyance the master plan till further orders.

The CJ, after hearing the contentions of the State, observed as to why the draft plan has been kept in abeyance; the State could have very well withdrawn it. The bench directed the government not to revive the GO without leave of the court. Dr. Paul argued in the court.

On the last occasion, the court had directed the State to take a decision on the resolution passed by the Kamareddy municipal council withdrawing its resolution for the master plan and furnish a copy of the decision to the court. For further hearing, the case was adjourned to April 17.

Plea by MLA Raghunandan Rao to allocate SDF to all constituencies



l Court issues notice to State govt

The High Court heard on Monday the plea filed by Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao alleging non-allocation of special development fund to Dubbaka and other constituencies. He accused the State of negligence in not providing essential funds. Rao alleged that the SDF are being allocated only to Siddipet and Gajwel.



The MLA stated that the government was not providing funds to other constituencies for development activities. The court issued notices to the principal secretaries of finance and GAD, Siddipet and Medak collectors, R & B Officials, to file counters in four weeks. The case was adjourned for four weeks.

Viveka murder accused files bail plea



On Monday, Sunil Yadav, A2 in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case approached the high court seeking bail. He filed a bail application which will be heard on February 16.