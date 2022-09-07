Don't take Hindus' patience for granted: Bandi to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday announced protests across the combined Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts against the State government's negligence in making necessary arrangements for Ganesh immersion.

The BJP MP said that BJP will organise protests on a large scale against the government's casual and negligent attitude in arrangements for Ganesh immersion across all assembly segments in the combined Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts from 11 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, he announced.

Sanjay Kumar said it is shameful on the part of the State government insulting the Hindus by not making necessary arrangements for Ganesh Nimarjana Utsav.

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was not so so serious over the Hindu festivals, he questioned the CM's reasons for not responding on making arrangements for the past three days.

Lashing at the arrests of the leaders of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti leaders for asking to about the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Ganesh immersion, he asked, "Where should Hindus conduct Ganesh Nimarjanam other than in Vinayaka Sagar?"

He demanded CM KCR to respond immediately and make necessary arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the Ganesh immersion at Vinayaka Sagar. He warned him not to take the patience of Hindus for granted. "Hindus knew what to do if the government fails to make arrangements (for Ganesh Nimarjanam)," he said.