Door-to-door campaign of BRS leaders

BRS party Medchal Constituency MLA candidate Chamakura Mallareddy has been asked to vote and win with a large majority. As part of the 22nd Division BRS election campaign under the Bodupal Municipal Corporation, a door-to-door campaign was conducted in Surya Colony under the direction of Corporator Maheshwari Kripasagar on Wednesday morning.

The division leaders and activists went from house to house informing the people about the development schemes of the BRS party and explained the various development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government to the people. Ravi Mudiraj, T Surender Singh, Karnakar Reddy, Anjana Devi and others participated in this program.