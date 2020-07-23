Downpour in Hyderabad, streets in the city water-logged

Hyderabad city has witnessed heavy rainfall since Thursday morning leaving the several roads and streets water-logged. Areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Kothapet, Koti, Nampally Malakpet have been witnessing incessant rainfall since 6 am.

Other districts like Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad recorded heavy rainfall. While Chilukavagu, Kanala vagu in Mominpet of Vikarabad are flooded with the rainwater. Kulcharam in Medak district has recorded 108 mm of rainfall so far.

The officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the cause of the rainfall is due to the formation of the low-pressure area across Chhattisgarh and South Tamil Nadu covering Telangana and Coastal Andhra. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted today while rainfall with thunderstorms will lash the city tomorrow, the officials said.

With the low-lying areas in the city flooded with rainwater, GHMC officials swung into action. They also issued an alert to the people in the area to take necessary precautionary measures.