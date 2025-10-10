Live
Dr Bangari Rajani Priyadarshini gets Healthcare Icon Award
Dr. Bangari Rajani Priyadarshini has been awarded the Times of India Healthcare Icon Award 2025 for her outstanding services in the field of infertility medicine in Telangana.
Every year, the Times of India presents these awards to prominent doctors who have rendered the highest services in the field of medicine at the state level. Those who have done their part in social service activities besides medicine are selected. As part of this, senior doctor Rajani Priyadarshini, Chairman of Rajani Fertility Centre in Karimnagar and Managing Director of Rene Hospital received this award from Dr. Nageshwar Rao, Chairman of L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital, at a function held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajani Priyadarshini said that the main problem facing the youth today is childlessness and to overcome it, a healthy lifestyle and proper exercise are necessary. Every year, ten couples are provided with free infertility treatment in the memory of her mother-in-law, K.S. Bangari Lakshmi, she said.
She said, coming from an ordinary middle-class family it is very happy to receive this award and her responsibility has increased with this award. She said that she is grateful to his husband, Professor Dr. Bangari Swamy, who has always encouraged her and helped her get this award, and the encouragement of his family and the blessings of his parents. On this occasion, Rene Hospital Chairman Professor Dr Bangari Swamy congratulated her.