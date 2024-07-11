Dr Jitender replaces Ravi Gupta as new DGP

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, the state government on Wednesday appointed 1992 batch IPS official and state Principal Secretary to Home Dr Jitender as the new Director-General of Police (DGP). DGP Ravi Gupta has been transferred as Special Chief Secretary in the Home department. The government also issued orders transferring 15 IPS officers.



Ravi Gupta took charge as DGP in December 2023 after suspension of the then incumbent DGP Anjani Kumar by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The ECI removed Anjani Kumar from DGP post for meeting the then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while counting of Assembly election was still on.

Jitender took charge as the new DGP in the police headquarters on Wednesday evening. He said he would give top priority to maintaining law and order and improving the quality of the police services at the field level.



He said public grievances will be solved on a priority basis. Traffic management was also a big challenge in the urban areas particularly in Hyderabad and the police would take necessary steps to provide hassle-free commuting of vehicles.