Dr Laxman to deliver a talk at Commonwealth’s Asia-Pacific workshop in Fiji

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dr K Laxman, will deliver a talk on the important topic of “Assessing PAC Effectiveness, Measuring Impact, and Enhancing Performance.”

This session will take place on May 21 at the Asia-Pacific Regional Workshop, organised jointly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK and the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji in Nadi, Fiji Islands. The workshop is scheduled from May 19 to 21, with Dr K Laxman and KC Venugopal, the Chairman of the PAC, representing India. In his talk, Dr Laxman will share his personal experiences as a PAC member in India, exploring the functioning of the PAC and offering constructive suggestions for improvement. He will also discuss the impact of PAC reports and innovative practices to enhance inquiries, as well as the use of technology to promote accountability. The workshop aims to discuss various aspects of scrutinising public finances in Asia-Pacific nations and to strengthen PACs to increase accountability in public finances.