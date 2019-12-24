Dr Sudhakar takes charge as Peddapalli District Medical and Health Officer

Peddapalli: Dr. P Sudhakar took charge as the new District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) of Peddapalli district on Tuesday. Earlier, he was discharging his duties in Vikarabad.

The government had issued orders transferring Sudhakar to Peddapalli district, appointing him as DM&HO.



After taking charge, Dr P Sudhakar met District Collector Devasena.