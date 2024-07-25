Drive soon to boost oil palm cultivation

Gadwal : District Collector B Y M Santosh on Wednesday visited Oil Fed, oil palm nursery and oil palm farms in Erravalli Mandal’s Beachupalli to assess and promote oil palm cultivation in the district.

During the visit, he Collector inspected the nursery’s oil farm plants, learnt about planting methods, irrigation, and overall cultivation techniques. With a district target of 2 lakh saplings, the Collector noted that 36,000 saplings have already been planted, with an additional 63,000 saplings available for distribution to farmers. He emphasised the potential for intercropping with oil palm to generate additional income for farmers.

Highlighting the long-term benefits, the Collector stated, “Oil palm plants start yielding from the fourth year after planting and can provide income for up to 30 years. The government is actively promoting oil palm cultivation with substantial subsidies.” He asked the agriculture department officials to raise awareness in villages about the benefits and techniques of oil palm cultivation.



In Kondapet village, the Collector visited a farmer’s oil farm to examine cultivation methods and discuss drip irrigation details. He also participated in the Mega Oil Farm Plantation programme in Timmapur. Visits to a three-year-old oil palm plantation in Munagala and a four-year-old plantation in Shabad showcased successful cultivation and harvesting procedures.



Accompanying the Collector were horticulture officer Akbar Ali, nursery in-charge Chandra Shekhar, and horticulture officials from all mandals, and TG Oil Fed staff.

