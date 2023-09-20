Drugs case: TSNAB asks Court for 7 days Judicial remand

Hyderabad: The Madhapur drugs case has become a talk of the town for sometime now with alleged tollywood celebrities involved in it. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS NAB) officials, who have examined the cell phone data of Balaji, Rankishor and Kalhar Reddy, who were recently arrested in Madhapur, seem to have identified the phone numbers of many film celebrities in them.



The authorities filed a petition in the court on Tuesday seeking the custody of the 8 accused arrested in this case. Based on the information given by Bhaskar and Murali Venkataratna Reddy, three Nigerians including Devarakonda Suresh Rao, Ramchander, K. Sandeep, Sushant Reddy and Srikar Krishna Prasad, son of the former MP, were arrested and taken to remand. Narcotics officials have filed a petition seeking seven days custody to get more details from them.

Officials said that the accused, who used to buy drugs from a Nigerian in Bangalore and bring them to the city, used to organize rave parties and invite film and political celebrities. It has been explained that the investigation revealed that they lured young women who were waiting for opportunities in models and films by using intoxicants, and they used to make contacts with celebrities and pose as film producers.