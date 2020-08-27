Drunk man kills eight-month pregnant wife in Hyderabad

A 24-year-old man killed his eight-month pregnant wife after the latter denied to give him money for alcohol. The incident occurred at Tukaramgate under Chilakalaguda police station limits.

According to the police, Gautham Kumar, a resident of Tukaramgate married Mahalakshmi (20) who is a resident of Lalaguda. The couple has a son. The police said that the couple engaged in rag picking and are living on a footpath near Gandhi Hospital.

In the meantime, Gautham addicted to alcohol and used to pick up an argument with his wife for money. On Tuesday night, he went to his home and demanded money from his wife to consume alcohol for which Mahalakshmi denied it. Gautham left the home fumingly and returned during midnight in a drunk state.

He took a kitchen knife and stabbed his eight-month pregnant wife when the latter was asleep. Locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to the hospital morgue.