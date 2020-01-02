Drunk men rams car into police at Hyderabad outskirts, held

A sub-inspector and other policemen suffered injuries after a car rammed into them during vehicle check on the New Year. The incident occurred at Ananthagiri of Vikarabad district and the four people inside the car were taken into custody.

Getting into details, Nawabpet SI Krishna and other policemen were checking the vehicles at Ananthagiri on the New Year day. The police intervened in the overspeeding car for a check when the four people picked up a quarrel and rammed the car into them.

However, the police caught the four people when they tried to flee from the spot. The SI who suffered grievous injuries was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The drunk men identified as Imran, Anwar, Navid and Sameer, all are the residents of Tolichowli. They were believed to have taken drugs. DGP Mahendar Reddy enquired about the incident. More details are awaited.