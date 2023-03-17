Drunken driving a serious crime: CP Subbarayudu

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu said that driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol will be treated as a serious crime as it is leading to accidents.

The motorists who were caught drinking alcohol recently were counselled in the presence of their family members at the open theater premises of the commissionerate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu said that it is considered shameful to be caught driving while drinking alcohol. Accidents happen when the brain is not functioning and the body is under the control of alcohol. Due to drunken driving severe head injuries are caused and people die.

People losing their lives due to accidents due to drunkenness, leaving their parents devastated while some families are becoming orphans. Criminal cases are registered against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time. Besides doing so, they warned that they will be recommended to cancel their licenses.

He said that if police cases are registered, job and employment opportunities will not be available and passports will not be available. He said that most of the road accidents are due to rash driving, triple riding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Subbarayudu clarified that cases will be registered under IPC sections as well as MV Act cases against parents and vehicle owners who give vehicles to minors. Parents should think twice while giving vehicles to minors.