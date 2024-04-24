DSP dies in gun misfire at CRPF camp in Bhadrachalam

A tragic incident occurred at the CRPF camp in Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal on Wednesday, April 24, resulting in the death of DSP level officer Seshagiri due to gun misfire. The officer, who was serving at the Pusuguppa CRPF 81 Battalion camp, sustained a bullet wound to the chest and was immediately rushed to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Seshagiri succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as it is yet to be determined whether it was a misfire or a case of suicide.

Authorities have not disclosed any details, leading to speculation and questions regarding the tragic event. As investigations continue, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.