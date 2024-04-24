Live
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slams Congress over 'appeasement' politics
- WB moves SC against Calcutta HC order axing 25,753 school jobs
- Time is right for BJP to make an entry into Kerala: Amit Shah
- REC okays Rs 1,869 crore loan for Kiru hydro project in J&K
- Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
- 10 Effective and Gentle Techniques to Discipline Kids
- Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi
- Recording co's appeal in Madras HC casts a shadow on Ilaiyaraaja's 4.5K songs
- Turkish police detain 11 suspected IS members
- Vice FMs of South Korea, Canada discuss cooperation in energy, G7 ties
Just In
DSP dies in gun misfire at CRPF camp in Bhadrachalam
A tragic incident occurred at the CRPF camp in Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal on Wednesday, April 24, resulting in the death of DSP level officer Seshagiri due to gun misfire.
A tragic incident occurred at the CRPF camp in Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal on Wednesday, April 24, resulting in the death of DSP level officer Seshagiri due to gun misfire. The officer, who was serving at the Pusuguppa CRPF 81 Battalion camp, sustained a bullet wound to the chest and was immediately rushed to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Seshagiri succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as it is yet to be determined whether it was a misfire or a case of suicide.
Authorities have not disclosed any details, leading to speculation and questions regarding the tragic event. As investigations continue, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming days.