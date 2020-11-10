Dubbak by-election result hasn't come as expected: KTR

Dubbak by-election result has not come as the party expected, said minister KT Rama Rao speaking at the press conference on Tuesday.

"Usually all the parties would work for the welfare of the people and strive to make an imprint in the public heart. The TRS party, in the last six and half years, have seen many victories, however, the Dubbak by-election has not come as expected," he said.

He said that the result would help the party and the leaders to be alert in the future. "We will not boast with victories and will not be depressed with the defeats. We said this earlier and saying this now. The party would analyze the failure of TRS in Dubbak by-election and decide on the future action plan," the minister said.

He thanked 61,302, Dubbak voters for voting for the TRS party and also appreciated the efforts of TRS party leaders.