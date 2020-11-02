Dubbak bypoll: 315 polling centres set up for tomorrow

Dubbak bypoll: As many as 315 polling centres have been set up for by-election in Dubbak tomorrow. Tight security has been deployed at 89 polling centres which are identified as problematic centres. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm following COVID-19 guidelines. Voters who have tested positive for COVID-19 can exercise their voter from 5 pm to 6 pm.

PPE kits will be handed over to the COVID positive voters and gloves will be given to all the voters. Sanitizers and thermal screening for voters are also made available at the polling centres.

Postal ballots have also been arranged at the polling centres for the those 80-year-old and above and COVID patients.

There are around 1,98,807 voters in Dubbak constituency out of which 97,978 are male and 1,00,778 are female including 51 service voters. The officials have arranged 435 EVMs across the constituency.

Siddipet collector Bharati Hollikeri said that arrangements have been made according to the instructions of the election commissions. "There are not even more than 1000 voters under the limits of a polling centre. All the staff at the polling centres were given training on operating EVMs and other guidelines to be followed," she said.