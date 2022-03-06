Dwajarohanam, Devatha havanam held on 2nd day of Yadadri Brahmotsavams

Yadadri: Annual Brahmostavam celebrations of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is in full swing with a spiritual fervor. On the Second Day of Brahmostavam, on Saturday, important events such as Dwajarohanam and Havanam as part of wedding of Lord Narasimha Swamy with Goddess Laksmi was held traditionally as per Agama Shastra.

EO Geeta Reddy and ancestor trustee of the temple B Narsimha Murthy presented Deeksha clothes to Rutviks who are going to play key roles in Brahmotsavam.

As a part of Brahmotsavam fete; Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavatam, Vishnu Sahasranama, Sudarsana Moolamantra, Lakshmi Moolamantras, and recitation of Vedas began in the temple.

On the second day, Swami was adorned with various garlands and a procession was carried out in Balalyam in the name of Puram Seva. The temple flag pole was decorated with various garlands and the flag with Lord Vishnu vehicle Garuda picture was hoisted on the flag pole (Dhwaja Stambha).

Havanam

A Homam was conducted in Balalayam to carryout celestial programme Havanam.

Priests, Vedic scholars, Rutviks recited Panchasuktas, Narasimha Moolamantra, Mahalakshmi Moolamantra and Sudarshana Moolamantras to carry out the holy activity Havanam. Commissioner of department of endowments Anil Kumar, EO Geeta Reddy, ancestor Trustee B Narasimha Murthy, temple main priest Nallandigal Lakshmi Narasimhacharyu, AEO Gajavelli Ramesh babu, D Bhaskara Sharma and Superintendent Raghu took part in the programmes.