Dwarf in size only, but not in ambition, proves Shivalal

Karimnagar: Known as the first dwarf person who learnt car driving in India and obtained driving license, Shivalal is passionate about setting up driving school.

Shivalal of Metpally in erstwhile Karimnagar district is a 3-feet tall man to look at, but he is an ideal for most people with his strong self-confidence. He lives in Gaurishankar Colony in Banjara Hills and has long wanted to drive a car since he was a child.

For that he consulted all the driving school owners in the city and none of them came forward to teach him how to drive. Many have insulted him saying he is not even three feet above the ground. This further increased his perseverance.

His foremost goal is to defeat those who insult him, those who mock him. It was then that his friend mechanic Ismail taught him to drive. In the congested city of Hyderabad, skilled drivers face trouble driving vehicles.

But Shivalal was the only person in the country to be listed in the Limca Book of Records as the first person in the country to get a permanent driver's license, not only for juggling on the roads with his partner (Chinmayi) in a modified car on congested Hyderabad roads.

He thought of teaching driving to some persons like him as he faced refusals. Then he came up with the idea of setting up a driving school.

Shivalal, who recently met film actor Balakrishna on Unstoppable programme and RTC MD Sajjanar, showed green light to his idea and assured to support with a government land as well as financial assistance. Speaking to The Hans India, he informed that setting up of a driving school would be undertaken soon. Sajjanar, who travelled with Shivalal in a modified car, was impressed with driving skills and honoured and praised him.