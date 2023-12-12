Dy CM initiates revival of Indira Paddy Dairy

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, in a significant move, is taking concrete steps to fulfill the election promise made during the Assembly elections. In this regard, his commitment to empower women in the Dwakra group of the constituency has now materialised with the initiation of the Indira Paddy Dairy project.

Visiting Madhira Constituency for the first time since assuming office, Deputy CM convened a meeting with DRDO IKP officials at the camp office on Monday. During the meeting, he instructed them to kickstart the establishment of Indira Diary, marking a pivotal moment in the region.

Highlighting his previous efforts, Bhatti recounted the Congress government’s special attention to this project in 2013-14, leading to the creation of the Indira Dairy Industrial Co-operative Society Limited in Madhira Village. “However, the BRS government neglected the project for a decade,” he said.

Undeterred, Bhatti is now spearheading the revival of the Indira Dairy project as a pilot initiative in Madhira. The ambitious venture aims to transform 53 thousand women in the Dwakra communities into dairy entrepreneurs, providing them with a source of income and a share in the profits. The industry will be set up with the target of production of four lakh liters of milk

Beyond empowering women, the project holds the promise of generating employment for youth with agricultural expertise, both directly and indirectly. Vikramarka envisions Indira Dairy as an industry producing four lakh liters of milk daily, surpassing the scale of the renowned Amul company.

In the review meeting, the Deputy CM emphasised the importance of implementing the project systematically. He urged IKP officials to work with dedication, aiming to make the women in the Dwakra group financially independent through dairy entrepreneurship.

“Indira Dairy will be more than the Amul company that is currently in the market,” said Bhatti, and explained that the members of Indira Dairy will be included as shareholders in the profits of the industry along with the income from milk production. “Unemployed youth will be given employment to go door to door to supply green grass, dry grass and fodder to the women farmers for milk production,” he said.

He revealed that Indira Dairy, besides collecting milk from Dwakra women, would provide them with paddy buffaloes and market the collected milk along with producing various dairy products. The project’s approach includes employing youth to supply essential items for milk production and offering veterinary ambulance services for sick dairy buffaloes. To ensure accountability, a special officer from DRDO has been appointed to monitor the project and conduct weekly progress reviews.