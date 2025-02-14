Dy CM, mantri prod officials to speed up works of RRR

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy instructed the officials to accelerate the construction work of the Regional Ring Road.

At a meeting conducted to review the budget allocations to Roads and Building Department on Thursday, the ministers made it clear that there is no shortage of funds, such as the Regional Ring Road DPR and 3D designs. Bhatti Vikramarka assured the officials that the faster the work is carried out, the faster the funds will be sanctioned. The officials have been asked to prepare a report on the assets of the R&B Department across the State also take action to prevent these large numbers of valuable assets from being alienated. R&B Minister asked the officials to expedite the construction of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Head) roads and the roads coming from district centres to the State capital should be fully developed.

The Roads and Buildings Department will also undertake the works and utilise the funds properly as per the SC and ST Sub-Plan Act. The Deputy CM said that it is the responsibility of the R&B Department officials to inform the leaders and people of the area that the works are being carried out locally as per the funds of this act. The ministers said that the aviation sector will be given adequate encouragement as the R&B Department is making extensive arrangements for the construction of new airports. Special Chief Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao, Vikas Raj, Deputy CM Special Secretary Krishna Bhaskar, Secretary Dasari Harichandana, Finance Secretary Haritha and others participated in the meeting.