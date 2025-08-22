EAPCET 2025: Internal Sliding Allotments Released in Palamuru Region Colleges

Mahabubnagar: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TGEAPCET) 2025 authorities have released the internal sliding allotments for engineering aspirants. This important phase allows students to move to their preferred branches within their allotted colleges, ensuring better alignment with their academic interests.

In the Palamuru region, colleges in the Old Mahabubnagar district recorded active participation. Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering, Mahabubnagar, led with 283 students allotted, with Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AIM) branches seeing the highest preference at 90 seats each, while the Computer Science & Design (CSD) branch recorded 37 students. Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, saw 191 students allotted, mainly in CSM (64 seats) and CSD (61 seats). Smaller institutions such as GK Institute and Sri Vishweshwaraya Institute of Technology had six seats allotted each, primarily in CSE and AIM branches. JNTUH College, Wanaparthy, accounted for 80 students, with ECE, CSM, and CSE branches being popular, while Government Engineering College, Kosgi, had 49 students, largely in CSE and CSM.

The allotments indicate strong interest in core engineering streams like CSE, AIM, and CSD, while newer or specialized streams such as CSIT, IT, and Mechanical Engineering (MEC) saw limited demand. Across Telangana, 97,369 candidates attended certificate verification, of which 9,419 exercised the internal sliding option. A total of 26,122 options were received, with 13,453 seats available for sliding. Of these, 3,590 seats were allotted while 13,453 seats remained vacant, reflecting varied preferences and availability across institutions. Private colleges saw the highest proportion of filled seats, followed by private universities, universities, and government colleges.

Candidates who completed the final phase of allotments are required to report to their allotted colleges as per the schedule. Those who opted for internal sliding must download the updated allotment order and report to the newly allotted branch in the same college by 23rd August 2025. This phase strengthens the admission process in the Palamuru region, providing students a transparent opportunity to join branches of their choice while reflecting the overall status of engineering admissions across Telangana.