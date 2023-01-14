Early scans can detect Thalassaemia-Sickle cell disease in infants

Mahabubnagar: Healthcare experts from Thalassaemia Sickle cell society have advised that all pregnant women should undergo Thalassaemia scanning, so that the deadly disease can be identified early and with proper treatment the disease can be cured before reaching to the complex and dangerous stage.

Addressing a training camp of the members of Thalassaemia-Sickle cell society in Mahabubnagar district early on Thursday, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that all pregnant women should undergo HbA2 test to identify genetic in problems in infant babies even while they are in womb and take early measures to drive away and avoid this deadly disease of Sickle Cell Thalassaemia.

"The services provided by Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society for Thalassaemia patients are commendable. I appealed everyone to work hard to create a Thalassaemia free society," said the Minister.

The Minister was addressing a training program organised for health workers and officials on Thalassaemia free HbA2 tests for pregnant women under the auspices of Thalassaemia Sickle Cell Society at the ZP conference hall in Mahabubnagar district.

The Minister reiterated that before the formation of Telangana there were no proper medical facilities in Mahabubnagar district, however, with the initiation of various novel healthcare schemes and programmes by the BRS government, now all types of treatment are available locally. He said that about 1500 births are taking place in Mahabubnagar General Hospital every month and the number of births has increased by 76 per cent compared to the past.

Additional Collector of local bodies Tejas Nandalal Pawar, SP Venkateshwarlu, Muda chairman Ganji Venkanna, District Libraries Corporation chairman Rajeshwar Goud, District Medical Officer Dr Krishna, District Medical Training Officer Dr Shashikant, Additional DMHO Bhaskar, sickle cell society representatives Dr Chandrakant, Dr Suman Jain, Dr Saroja, Aleem Baig and other medical staff participated in the programme.