Early summer, lack of water kiosks in city parches commuters

Hyderabad: On the onset of early summer this year, the commuters have been wondering as to why haven't any water kiosks been set up yet by the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board) or by any private NGOs. They are forced to buy two or three water bottles per day as there are no water kiosks been set up yet.

It is said that the water board releases a summer relief plan in March every year, but this year as the mercury soared a bit early than usual, commuters opined that it would be better if the water board doesn't wait till March and release an action plan to help citizens bear with the scorching heat.

Setting up water kiosks, stocking up fodder for animals, assisting people affected to near-by health centres are few steps which the civic body should take up, opined commuters.

Apart from the civic bodies, none of the religious organisations and NGOs has not come forward to set up water kiosks or distribute water to the commuters like every year.

When asked to a traffic police on duty under the scorching sun on how does he escape from the heat, he said, "it is very difficult to stand under the hit sun as we get dehydrated. We are forced to buy at least 2 to 3 water bottles every day to quench our thirst as there are no water kiosks set up by the water board yet.

"It will be better if the water board sets up water kiosks as soon as possible rather than waiting until March as this year it is early summer," he added.

Every year, GHMC sets up 60 water-vending machines in the six zones under its limits. Further taking initiatives the corporation also set up 200 water ATMs across the city which provides clean drinking water at a very low price. However, most of these water vending machines have become dysfunctional due to lack of maintenance causing inconvenience to the people dependent on these water ATMs.

The water ATM installed at Manikeswar Nagar has not been working since almost eight months. The Basthi residents here earn extra income by keeping students and job aspirants as paying guests. And these aspirants prefer to buy water from the installed kiosks instead of municipal water as there is no regular supply of water without fixed timings. These outsiders face huge inconvenience as the 20 litre water cans or buy two to three 1 litre bottles everyday is costing a bomb to them, said a resident.

Sometimes the pure water filled in the storage tank of the water ATM remains in it for days as the water dispensing mechanism fails. This in turn turns the water impure due to stagnation.

Syed Khaled Shah, a member of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations said, it is necessary for the civic bodies to set up drinking water kiosks at major junction like railway station, bus stops and religious places as days are getting hotter day by day and it is very important for a person to keep himself hydrated. Like every year, the civic bodies and private NGOs set up water camps in the beginning of March, it would be better if the civic bodies set up water kiosks prior as it is early summer this year. Also, it is necessary for the GHMC to keep a check on the water ATMs as most of the water vending machines remain dysfunctional most of the time, he added.