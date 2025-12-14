Eatala dubs Revanth govt an ‘event management regime’

Hyderabad: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of neglecting public issues while indulging in ‘event management politics’.

He criticised the CM for allegedly spending Rs100 crore of Singareni funds on a football event and infrastructure, even as workers’ houses remain unrepaired and salaries unpaid.

Eatala alleged that the government was unable to pay salaries without borrowing and had failed to deposit gas cylinder subsidy amounts.

Mocking the Congress performance in the first phase of local body elections, he said the ruling party failed to secure even 50% seats despite the absence of party symbols.

Speaking at his Kamalapur residence, the BJP MP accused the Congress of falsely claiming victories of independent candidates and failing to implement any of its election promises.

Referring to Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha’s comments, Etala demanded a thorough investigation into allegations made by Kavitha, who claimed that BRS leaders were involved in scams worth thousands of crores. He urged the state government to act transparently and appealed to voters to support candidates with integrity in the upcoming second and third phases of Gram Panchayat elections.