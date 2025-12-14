Memorial will immortalise sacrifice of Ram Temple Kar Sevaks: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday welcomed a decision to set up a memorial in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as a tribute to hundreds of Kar Sevaks who sacrificed their lives for the construction of the Ram Temple.

“I thank the Ram Temple Trust for the decision to allot space for the memorial, close to the Ayodhya Temple. This will immortalise Indian culture, faith, and the tradition of sacrifice,” Jaiswal told IANS.

Jaiswal described the proposed memorial as a symbol of respect for religious faith and gratitude towards national history.

“The country will never forget the sacrifices of all those Ram devotees, including the Kothari brothers, who gave their all to protect faith and values,” said the BJP MP from Paschim Champaran.

Brothers Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari, residents of Kolkata, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1990 Ram Janmabhoomi movement, dying as martyrs after leading kar sevaks to hoist a saffron flag atop the disputed Babri Masjid structure on October 30, 1990. They were later shot by police on November 2, 1990.

The MP said that Ram Mandir Trust’s decision to build the memorial is a true tribute to all the devotees of Lord Ram who fought for centuries.

“It will be a tribute to the sacrifice by thousands and millions of Indians who laid down their lives for the Ram Temple movement over the past five and a half centuries. It will permanently preserve their sacrifice in the memorial,” he said.

He said that a grand temple will be built at the spot where Ram Lalla was seated before the idol was moved to a permanent place.

Jaiswal’s tribute to the Kothari brothers has revived memories of the two Ram devotees who walked about 200 kilometres after their train was stopped, reaching Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, to participate in the Kar Seva. They were among the first to storm the disputed site, hoisting a saffron flag on the Babri Masjid structure amidst police crackdowns.

The two brothers were taking part in Ramdhuni Kirtan in Ayodhya on November 2, 1990, when killed in police firing, alongside many other devotees.

Their statues have been installed in Lucknow and Jodhpur, and roads in Ayodhya, Dhanbad, and Bikaner have been named in their honour (Shahid Marg, Ram Sharad Marg).

The Kothari family was also invited to the Ram Mandir's Bhumi Pujan, recognising their pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. Their sister, Purnima Kothari, continues their mission, emphasising their sacrifice as central to the temple's construction.

Jaiswal was speaking at an event in Bettiah after launching a ‘Made in India’ awareness campaign to encourage for people to take a pledge to use Swadeshi articles to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat.