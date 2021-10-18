Eatala failed to secure 2 BHK houses: Harish Rao

KARIMNAGAR: Finance Minister T Harish Rao opined that except enhancing the prices of commodities, the Union government led by BJP was not introducing the schemes to help the poor.

However, TRS government is known to work for the welfare of the poor. Besides enhancing pension amount to Rs 2,016 from Rs 200, Rs 1 lakh has been provided for the marriage of poor women under Kalyanalaxmi. No State in the country was implementing such scheme, he said. Finance Minister participated in TRS party workers Atmiya Sammelanam held in Penchikalpet of Elkathurthy mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-polls Eatala Rajender joined BJP party, which has been increasing the prices of diesel, petrol, and cooking gas. Setting aside the problem being faced by people due to increase in prices of commodities, BJP leader was seeking votes from the public. So, people should decide whether they want to exercise their votes to BJP or TRS, which has implemented various schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society.

TRS government would be in power for the next two years and four months; he informed and promised to solve all the problems of the people if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav was elected.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already announced that Dalit Bandhu would be provided to all dalits in the State. So, dalits need not doubt about it. Initially, Kalyanalaxmi scheme was also provided to only dalits. Later, it has been extended to BCs and other communities. Talking about construction of double bedroom houses, the Minister informed that CM has sanctioned 4,000 houses to each minister's constituency. While all the ministers have completed houses, not a single house was constructed in Huzurabad. Though scores of people do not have permanent houses to stay, Rajender was least bothered about construction of houses. How Rajender, who failed to provide houses while continuing in minister post could complete by sitting in opposition benches. It was the responsibility of Telangana government to provide houses to poor. Chandrashekar Rao had already announced in the assembly that the people having own house sites would be sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the construction of houses. 40 percent subsidy would be provided to establish industry under Telangana State programme for rapid incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs (T PRIDE) scheme. Women could get benefit under the scheme by establishing industries.