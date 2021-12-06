Eatala firm encroached 70 acres: Survey report

Medak: It seems the Telangana government is tightening the noose on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who was elected MLA recently in the byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency by defeating the ruling party candidate.

The Survey and Revenue Department has submitted a report to the government saying that Jamuna Hatcheries Limited, owned by Eatala's family, had encroached upon 70.33 acres of assigned lands at Hakimpet and Atchampet villages in Masaipet mandal of Medak district.

The Revenue department had taken up the survey of lands in the two villages after receiving complaints from the local farmers that their lands were illegally occupied by the Jamuna Hatcheries. The report also disclosed that the hatcheries had polluted Elka Cheruvu (Tank) located close to these lands by dumping poultry wastage. Addressing the media, Medak Collector S Harish said that the survey was carried out in survey numbers 77,78,79, 80, 81, 82 and 130 in Atchampet village and in survey number 97 in Hakimpet village. The officials had identified a total of 56 local farmers who lost their lands in the encroachment. Most of them were belonging to BC, SC and ST communities.

The Collector said the poultry company management had converted the encroached assigned lands into commercial space by establishing sheds and developed road network. The company also flouted the Nala Agriculture Lands Assessment Act (NALA) rules in the conversion of lands. As a result, the government had incurred revenue loss.

The company had got the land registered in survey number 81 and 130 in Atchampet village though they were listed under prohibited list as per the Telangana Stamps and Registrations Act-1908. The officials concerned have been asked to hand over the lands to the assignees after removing all the encroachments from the lands immediately.

The Pollution Control Board officials also found that the poultry waste dumping had polluted the tank - Elka Cheuruv, the Collector said that the Panchayat Raj department has been instructed to stop all construction activities with immediate effect. Local Panchayat Secretary has been given powers to initiate action against Jamuna Hatcheries for violating the norms in the construction of sheds, the Collector said.