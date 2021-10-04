Eatala ignored, but KCR will develop Huzurabad

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has opined that IT firms will come forward to invest in towns like Huzurabad if public amenities are adequately provided for. Unfortunately, roads in Huzurabad town were neglected by former MLA Eatala Rajender, he said.

Out of 350 roads, Rajender failed to develop at least 3 roads during his tenure. Despite local people's requests on a number of occasions, Eatala was least bothered about roads, the minister alleged. He campaigned in Bornapalli and 14th ward of Huzurabad municipality on Sunday.

Kamalakar questioned why Rajender failed to develop the town on a par with Karimangar, Sircilla and Siddipet. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was ready to allot funds to develop the town. Informing that the road works taken up with Rs 50 crore were under progress, he said construction of two bridges worth Rs 1.7 crore were also taken up. In order to uphold the self-respect of various communities, caste bhavans and Peddamma temples were also constructed.

Earlier, agricultural lands in Telangana used to be barren due to lack of water and power supply. However, the situation changed after the formation of Telangana State. The Chief Minister, who achieved a separate State by putting his life at risk, introduced innovative schemes as a part of his vision to achieve golden Telangana, he informed.

Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, 24 hours current supply, Kaleshwaram project, minimum support price to agricultural produce were introduced to protect the interests of farmers and the public, the Minister said.

While the Telangana government was taking steps for the welfare of farmers, the union government led by BJP was imposing a huge burden on the public.

Earlier, tractor owners used to charge Rs 3,000 to trill an acre of land. However, the charges have been doubled with the increase of diesel prices. Moreover, the Central government was also planning to fix meters to agricultural pump sets to record power consumed by farmers, he added.