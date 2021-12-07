Eatala Jamuna alleges political vendetta by DC

Hyderabad: Alleging that the action by the Medak district collector S Harish on the Jamuna Hatcheries was nothing but political vendetta, owner Eatala Jamuna on Monday said that she would file a case against the collector for harassing a woman entrepreneur.

Addressing a press conference here, she said since Eatala Rajender had won in Huzurabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was adopting a vindictive approach. She charged that the collector gave a report with wrong facts, adding that they had purchased lands only after knowing through Dharani portal that these were private lands.

"The collector says in the survey number 81 there are 70.9 acres of land, but, in fact, we have only five acres and the document number is 671 purchased on May 27, 2019. Similarly, in survey number 130 we have only three acres and registered document number is 1,590 purchased in 2019," said Jamuna, asking whether authorities were sleeping for the last two years.

Lashing out at the collector, she asked him to work by sporting TRS 'kanduva'. She said her firm had applied for nala conversion three months back, but authorities did not give permission. "The collector asked us to apply in Dharani through a MRO, but when we went to apply there, the MRO said permission cannot be given," claimed Jamuna. Jamuna alleged that these was political harassment. "CM KCR should compete politically and not on business. We did not commit a mistake; we will not commit in future. The problems have increased after my husband won the election. Till now he has been visiting only one district. Now, I will ask him to visit every district in Telangana because the government attitude was vindictive," she stated.