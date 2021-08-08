Eatala Rajender challenges KCR, Harish to contest in Huzurabad bypoll

Karimnagar: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to contest in Huzurabad byelection. Throwing the same challenge at Finance Minister T Harish Rao, he asserted that no one in the TRS could stop his victory in Huzurabad byelection. He accused the TRS leadership of planning to spend Rs 5,000 crore to win the Huzurabad byelection.



He welcomed large number of leaders from Mudiraj community into the BJP at a programme at Chelpur in Huzurabad mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Rajender stated that he earned a place in the hearts of the people of Huzurabad and the public trusts him. 'Even if the government gives Rs 10 lakh through Dalit Bandhu scheme, sheep and others, I am still in their hearts,' he noted and stated that public will teach a lesson to the TRS in the ensuing byelection. All the love being showered by the ministers, who never appeared in this constituency in the past, was for the sake of votes only, Rajender said and added that he left his fate in the hands of the people of this constituency.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised Rs 10,000 to each household affected by floods during GHMC elections but even after the election was over, he failed to fulfill his promise, Rajender alleged. He dared the CM to stop luring the voters with money and pull back police and then come to the polls honestly. He asked the voters to take all the money the TRS leaders were giving them but vote for the BJP.