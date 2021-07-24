Eatala Rajender hits out at KCR

Karimnagar: Former Minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad Assembly by-election, Eatala Rajender continued his padayatra for the fifth day in Jammikunta and Illanthaakunta mandals in the district on Friday.

He toured Papakkapalli in Jammikunta mandal, Rachapalli, Mallannapally, Tekurti - Avala Ramannapally, Gaddivanipalli and Chinna Komatipalli villages in Illanthaakunta mandal.

BJP Jammikunta rural president Sampath Rao, former MP Jitender Reddy, former MLAs M Dharma Rao and Bodiga Shobha, Karimnagar ZP ex-chairman Tula Uma, BJP Kisan Cell national secretary Sugunakar Rao and Bhupalpally district BJP president Yugendar took part in the padayatra.

Addressing the public during his padayatra Rajender said, Telangana was achieved as a result of the sacrifices made by 1200 martyrs not just because of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party was born from the people's agitations and it was not KCR's family asset. The Chief Minister was announcing several schemes and releasing funds to Huzurabad in view of the by-election, not because of love for people he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao who failed to keep his promise of making a dalit leader as the Chief Minister of Telangana was now coming up with Telangana Dalit Bandhu with a motive to deceive the community, Rajender alleged.