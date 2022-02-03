Eatala Rajender hits out at KCR

Karimnagar: A person in a responsible position should act responsible way but KCR with his remarks insulted Dr BR Ambedkar, said BJP MLA Etala Rajender. Rajender was speaking at the Bhim Deeksha in Huzurabad on Thursday against Chief Minister's comment wherein he wanted the Constitution of India be changed.

He performed 'Palabhishekam' to Ambedkar's statue as part of the State-wide agitation and addressed a gathering. Rajender demanded that the CM and his followers apologise unconditionally for the remarks. Ambedkar was a great man who provided a great constitution for India. The entire Indian nation calls him Bharat Ratna and celebrates his Jayanti and Vardhanthi with Ambedkar statues in every village.

The constitution drafted by such a great man helped KCR to achieve Telangana State and made him the CM. The State of Telangana was formed by Article 3 of the Constitution. KCR, who became the Chief Minister through Ambedkar's constitution, was insulting the chair, the BJP Mla said.

The Constitution of India made a Chaiwala the Prime Minister, made a Dalit the President of India. It enabled everyone to serve the people righteously. But after KCR became the CM. There was no virtue and no justice, Rajender alleged.

Cases were being filed against everyone who speaks out against the government. The TRS government is suppressing TV channels and social media. The CM wants to change the Constitution so that he, his son and his grandson should have a chance to rule, he added.