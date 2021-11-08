Eatala Rajender land grabbing case surfaces again

After his landslide victory in Huzurabad by-election, the land grabbing case involving Eatala Rajender has surfaced again. The officials has initiated action again stating that the a survey will be conducted on the lands of Hakimpet in Medak district.

The notices issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer said that a survey will be conducted in the survey number 97. The notices further directed Eatala Rajender's wife Jamuna and son Nithin Reddy to attend the survey.

Earlier, the government had ordered an inquiry after the farmers from Hakimpet and Achampet villages in Medak district filed a complaint alleging that Eatala Rajender and his followers threatened them and illegally occupied their assigned lands.

The probe which was ordered by the CM also said that the lands mentions were in illegal possession of Jamuna Hatcheries, which was owned by Rajender. However, the former minister said that it a conspiracy set to malign him and sought an investigation.