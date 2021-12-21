Eatala Rajender slams KCR for 'inciting' TRS men to attack BJP cadres

Hyderabad: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his alleged remarks at a party meeting asking his party men to attack BJP cadre.

Addressing the media at Kollapur, Eatala said, "The CM is duty-bound to safeguard the lives, property and freedom of people. But, in gross violation of these, he holds a party meeting in Telangana Bhavan and asks his party men to attack BJP and also burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While he sent his Ministers to hold parleys in Delhi, here he is asking his party men to BJP cadres."

"If one has to burn an effigy of anyone, then it should be that of CM and the 'Chavu Dappu' (funeral drum) should be beaten before Pragathi Bhavan for his failure to deliver on promise to make Dalit as the first CM and for cheating Dalits in the name of giving three acres," Eatala added. He stated that non-disbursal of subsidies under State pride left people to close industries. The TRS chief's effigy should be burnt for the government failing to pay unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016, he added.

The BJP MLA alleged that the TRS government had also failed to implement the assured pension to those who completed 57 years and widows. He said, "The CM talked about making farmers rich, but he has become responsible for their suicides. The CM failed to respond to the pleas of rice millers for establishing clusters, and did not extend necessary support." He called for burning the TRS chief's effigy for the deduction of 10 kg per quintal during procurement.

Alleging that KCR was creating confusion to cover up his faults, he asked the CM to reach out to people to know their woes. He also demanded the CM to address the issues of teachers affected by transfers.

Questioning the rationale behind establishing Rythu Vedikas, Eatala said that at least now, the CM should hold talks with rice millers and farmers to chalk out an amicable solution.