Eatala Rajender totally failed to develop Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday disbursed interest-free loans to women associations at Huzurabad and assured to build women's association buildings in the villages of constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that Eatala Rajender utterly failed to develop Huzurabad even when he was a minister for seven years.

Rao said the he had built 20 women's associations in his constituency and four more women's community buildings would be sanctioned soon, but Rajender who had been a minister for seven years did not build a single women's association building in Huzurabad.

TRS leader said Eatala was using foul language when he was confronted over not building double bedroom houses in Huzurabad. He questioned whether it was fair on the part of Eatala. He informed that the government would sanction Rs 6 crore for Saidapur-Bornapally road and Rs 35 crore was sanctioned for Huzurabad to develop infrastructure. He also informed that a 13-km CC roads was being laid in Huzurabad.

Referring to the BJP government at the Centre said that the party which increased the LPG prices and removed the subsidy amount had no right to seek votes from women. He also said that no one would vote for it as the its government hiked prices of kerosene, petrol and diesel.