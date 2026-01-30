Eatala slams oppn, seeks support for BJP in municipal polls

BJP leader and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BRS during a nomination rally for the Aliyabad municipal elections on Thursday. Addressing a large gathering, he claimed that both K Chandrashekar Rao and Revanth Reddy had failed to honour their commitments, leaving Telangana financially exhausted and unable to fund essential welfare schemes like pensions and unemployment benefits. Eatala Rajender described Aliyabad as a long-standing BJP bastion, noting its history of electing party representatives.

Reflecting on his personal ties to the area between 1992 and 2002, he reminded voters that the constituency had previously delivered a record-breaking majority of four lakh votes for the BJP. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for elevating India’s global stature and ensuring the delivery of welfare initiatives, such as free rice distribution, to millions of citizens.

The MP further alleged that the state government has been ineffective in securing development resources. He argued that landmark projects in Hyderabad, including new flyovers and the modernisation of railway stations, were only made possible through central government funding. According to Eatala Rajender, while the state leadership has deceived the public, only the BJP can provide the necessary investment for smart city projects and genuine infrastructure growth.

The rally also saw sharp criticism of the Dharani land policy, which Eatala Rajender claimed has facilitated land grabs by mafias at the expense of poor farmers. He asserted that BJP leaders have consistently stood by the marginalised to prevent illegal demolitions. Urging the electorate to reject the influence of money and liquor in politics, he called for a vote for the lotus symbol to usher in transparent and dignified governance. He concluded by promising that a BJP victory would bring development that the citizens of Aliyabad could truly take pride in.