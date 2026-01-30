‘Charred Beyond Recognition’: Deadly Warehouse Fire In Bengal Sparks Political Storm

A devastating fire that tore through two warehouses near a momo manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s Nazirabad area has left at least 27 people feared dead, with authorities saying several human remains recovered from the site are burned beyond recognition.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 26 and completely destroyed the two structures — one linked to a food manufacturing unit and the other to a decoration business. Many of those missing were workers believed to have been inside the buildings when the fire erupted.

Police officials said families of 27 workers have filed missing complaints, and investigators do not expect the number to rise further. Forensic teams are analysing around 16 samples, including bones and skull fragments, to confirm the exact number of victims and establish their identities.

Blood samples from relatives of the missing workers have already been collected for DNA matching, as conventional identification methods are not possible due to the severity of burns.

The incident has sparked sharp political reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of negligence and shielding those responsible.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari led a protest march near Kolkata, demanding the arrest of senior figures linked to the food chain operating from the warehouse. He alleged that the state administration had shown insensitivity, pointing out that the chief minister had not visited the site even days after the tragedy.

Adhikari also claimed that illegal construction and violations of fire safety norms, allegedly involving encroachment on water bodies, played a role in the disaster.

The Prime Minister’s Office described the incident as deeply tragic and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The families of those killed will receive ₹2 lakh each, while those injured will be given ₹50,000.

Opposition leaders, however, have called the compensation inadequate and demanded government jobs for one member of each affected family.

Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case. The latest arrests include the manager and deputy manager of the momo manufacturing unit. Earlier, the owner of a decoration firm linked to the premises was taken into custody.

The arrested individuals are expected to be produced before a local court as investigations continue into possible safety violations and criminal negligence.