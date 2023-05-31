Eatala to be appointed as chairman of campaign committee: BJP sources

Hyderabad: The BJP national leadership is leant to have decided to make Eatala Rajender as the chairman of the campaign committee.

This decision sources said has been conveyed to Eatala on Wednesday. The BJP had promised that he would be given this post when he quit BRS and joined the BJP. It may be recalled that Eatala has been trying hard to rope in leaders from other parties into BJP. This process had hit a road block after the recent Karnataka Assembly results.

He had recently held two rounds of meetings with former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Though at one point of time, they showed inclination to join BJP, after the Karnataka results, they seem to have developed second thoughts. They even made certain comments saying that even Eatala would join them hinting that he may quit BJP.

A day later Eatala in an informal talk with some media persons said that certain acts of the centre like going slow regarding the ED case against Kavitha and certain other decisions had led to loss of image of the party. He said those who wanted to join were in state of confusion.

In the backdrop of such comments, the national leadership spoke to Eatala and assured him that he would be appointed as the chairman of campaign committee.