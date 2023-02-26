Eatala wants thorough inquiry into medico suicide case

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday demanded that the State government order a detailed inquiry into the suicide attempt case of Kakatiya Medical College PG medical student Preethi.

He also demanded that the State government take stern action against those responsible for the tragic incident besides demanding it to provide best treatment.

He made these demands while speaking to media persons after calling on the family members of Preethi at NIMS hospital. He said the suicide attempt incident of Preethi had once again brought to fore the menace of ragging in the medical colleges. He said the HoDs of the concerned medical colleges should take action against such students when such issues are brought to their notice and added that Preethi would not have attempted suicide had her HoD had taken action in the issue.

He alleged that the problem of Preethi was not solved even after meeting the principal of the medical college. He said the complaint by the father of the victim to police also did not have any impact in the issue.