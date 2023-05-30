Eatala will also join Congress to defeat CM KCR: Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday made sensational comments against BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. He gave a direct hint that Eatala would also join the Congress party in the days to come. He said that Eatala would also extend support to them and join hands with him and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in their efforts to defeat CM KCR in the next assembly elections.

Rao also revealed that several leaders of the state were ready to join hands with them. He said that they were looking towards the political party, which would defeat the CM and added that the suspense over their political future would be ended in the first week of June. It is learnt that both Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had decided to join the Congress party on June 8. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender also ruled out the possibility of Jupally joining their party.