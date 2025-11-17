Eatela knocks on Gadkari’s doors to speed up Hyd flyovers

Hyderabad/Nagpur: MalkajgiriMember of Parliament (MP) Eatela Rajender met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur on Sunday to discuss the progress of ongoing flyover projects in Hyderabad. The meeting focused on easing the city’s mounting traffic congestion, which has become a daily struggle for its residents.

Eatela said Hyderabad, with a population exceeding one crore and an additional half-crore floating population, faces severe traffic jams that consume more time than office work, according to citizens.

Rajender highlighted that despite both central and state governments initiating flyover construction, the pace of work has been slow, causing continued hardship. He specifically raised concerns about the Uppal flyover on the Warangal highway and the Kompally flyover on the Nizamabad highway, urging the Union Minister to expedite these projects.

Gadkari reportedly responded positively, assuring that he would immediately review the matter with officials to accelerate progress. Rajender noted that despite repeated local pressure, deadlines had already lapsed, necessitating direct intervention from the Union Minister.

The MP also pointed to rising traffic on the Balanagar–Narasapur highway, stressing the need for a new flyover there. Additionally, he sought approval for a flyover at Sagar X Road, anticipating heavy traffic once the new highway from Nagarjunasagar X Road to Amaravati is completed. Gadkari agreed in principle and promised that a decision on the Sagar X Road flyover would be announced soon.

Rajender emphasised that infrastructure must keep pace with Hyderabad’s rapid growth, and only the timely completion of flyovers can provide relief to commuters. He expressed confidence that Gadkari’s intervention would ensure faster execution of pending projects.

Accompanying Rajender at the meeting were BJP Assembly LP leader A Maheshwar Reddy and MLA Ramarao Patel. The delegation highlighted the urgency of addressing Hyderabad’s traffic woes, which remain a pressing concern for millions of residents.