EBSB aims to bring closer ties among students of different States

Hyderabad: Students from 70 higher educational institutions (HEIs) in Telangana are to join hands with their counterparts studying in various HEIs in the State of Haryana.

Similarly, students from 138 HEIs from Andhra Pradesh will join with their counterparts studying in various HEIs in Punjab for collaborative activities under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB).

According to a University Grants Commission (UGC) circular, five universities from Telangana including Osmania University, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad are paired with seven universities from Haryana.

They include Kurukshetra University, Maharshi Dayanand University and five more.

That apart, 18 women's degree college students from Telangana will partner with their counterparts studying in various women's colleges in Haryana.

Besides, students from 45 degree colleges are also paired with the students of the degree colleges in Haryana.

According to the officials of the Osmania University, the programmes of pairing students between two States has been rolled out under the EBSB as part of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The main focus of the initiative is to give exposure to the students of different States with their counterparts to develop an understanding among the young people about each other, their cultures, languages, etc.

Similarly, out of the 138 HEIs from Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University, Dravidian University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada will collaborate with their counterparts at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar in Punjab.

Students of Andhra Pradesh from Sri Venkateswara University, Yogi Vemana University, Rayalaseema University, Cluster University, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam is paired with the Punjabi University, Patiala.

That apart, students from 17 women's colleges will collaborate with their counterparts studying in Government College for Women, Amritsar, Government Colleges for Girls at Patiala and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the SVU said the EBSB is a way for the young people in the country not only to know about each other but also take up serious exercise in understanding each other in fun-filled environs and activities.

As part of the EBSB, the students from one State are given exposure to alphabets, songs, proverbs and 100 sentences in the languages of the partnering State. Encouraging the administration of oaths and pledges in Punjabi and Telugu languages.

Besides, the programmes also include the inclusion of a few pages in the course books of schools in the language of the partnering State.

Organising dramas in the educational institutions in their respective languages and holding NCC, NSS camps of students of one State at the locations in the partnering State will be taken up under the EBSB.