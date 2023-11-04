EC gazette issued for forNov.30 polls; nomination filing begins

Last date for filing nominations – November 10



Scrutiny of nominations – November 13

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – November 15

Polling – November 30

Results – December 3

Hyderabad: The gazette notification for Telangana State Assembly elections has been issued on November 3 and the receipt of nominations from the contesting candidates has also commenced from 11 am onwards.

Elections for the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State will be held on November 30, while the last date for filing of nominations is November 10 and candidates can file their nominations from 11 am to 3 pm everyday. Nominations copies would be displayed at the respective Returning Officers office on the same day, besides uploading on the Election Commission website. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 13 and candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 15. Results will be declared on December 3.

The Election Commission has already conducted a few rounds of meetings with senior officials on the arrangements for smooth conduct of elections, besides strict enforcement of election guidelines. So far, over Rs 400 crore cash, gold, silver and other valuables have been seized by the special squads of the Election Commission across the State. Intensified checking of vehicles, including those of Ministers and other elected public representatives is taking place in all the districts.

Already, additional central forces have reached many districts and held flag marches to instill confidence among electors.