EC issues instructions ahead of Munugodu bypoll

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Thursday issued certain instructions to enhance confidence building measures and to ensure neutrality of the election machinery in the by elections in Munugodu Assembly constituency.

The CEO said that Webcasting will be ensured for all Polling Stations. Micro Observer will be deployed at each polling station location and the deployment of CAPF will be done in consultation with the General Observer in such a way that every polling booth is covered.

The provisions of Model Code of Conduct have come into operation with immediate effect in the two districts in which the whole or any part of the Assembly Constituency going for election is included. The same will be implemented scrupulously.

All parties and candidates should avoid scrupulously all activities which are "corrupt practices" and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling station.

The Election Commission of India has also issued orders to fix-up the responsibility against the Sub-Divisional Police Officer for failing to provide adequate security to the Returning Officer on the day and also to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officer. 21 FIRs have been registered in election related cases in Munugodu Strict vigilance has resulted in cash seizure of Rs. 2.95 crores as part of implementation of model code. Excise department has booked 123 cases and made 55 arrests, so far, the CEO said in a statement.