EC warns action against companies not declaring holiday

Hyderabad: The Election Commission warned of stringent action against IT and private companies that did not declare holiday on the polling day of November 30 in Telangana. While a two-day holiday was already declared for all educational institutions in Hyderabad, CEO Vikas Raj said that arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the elections on November 30.

The CEO said that during the last elections (2018 Assembly, 2019 Lok Sabha), they received complaints that some organisations did not give leave to their employees on the polling day. To this extent, instructions have been issued to the Labour Department to examine whether all organisations have given leave or violated the election norms.

On the other hand, a two-day holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in Hyderabad city in view of the elections. Hyderabad district collector Anudeep issued an order on Tuesday declaring holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Chief Electoral Officer said in the press conference that the 48-hour silent period has begun in Telangana and Section 144 has been clamped into force across the State. The parties should not be involved in any campaign, and non-locals should leave the constituencies immediately. Advertising on movies, social media, TV, radio, and cable networks is prohibited. No display of publicity should be held. However, the permitted advertisements are available in print media," he said.

The CEO said exit polls are prohibited until half an hour after the end of polling. Voter slips should not have party symbols or the names of candidates.

"Voters should carry any identity card to the polling station. However, mobile phones and other electronic devices are not allowed in polling stations," he disclosed.

Stating that there are 3.26 crore voters across the Telangana State, of which 1,62,98,418 are male and 1,63,01,750 are female, Vikas Raj said there are 2,676 third-gender voters, 15,406 service voters, and 2,944 overseas voters.

He said a total of 2,290 candidates are in the fray in 119 constituencies, and 35,356 polling centres have been set up across Telangana.

Speaking about the arrangements for law and order, the Chief Electoral Officer said that along with 65,000 State police and 18,000 home guards, the central forces of 375 companies are participating in election duties.